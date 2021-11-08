Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,757,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,009 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.18% of Rattler Midstream worth $19,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 19.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $11.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.47. Rattler Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 3.88.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rattler Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Rattler Midstream Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

