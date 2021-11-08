Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 84,691 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.64% of Integer worth $20,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Integer by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,624,000 after buying an additional 92,645 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Integer by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,044,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Integer by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,284,000 after buying an additional 24,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Integer by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

ITGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $90.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.39. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $56.96 and a 12-month high of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.75.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $305.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.23 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $246,328.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $99,242.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,663.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,272 shares of company stock worth $1,362,795. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.