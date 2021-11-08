Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 294,030 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,194,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 294,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $19,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 3.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 7.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OI shares. Truist started coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Shares of OI opened at $13.07 on Monday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.