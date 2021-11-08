GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Announces Earnings Results

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.09 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 49.83% and a net margin of 32.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. GoPro updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.320-$0.380 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $0.800-$0.860 EPS.

Shares of GPRO traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,332,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,753. GoPro has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In other GoPro news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $43,814.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 674,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,525. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GoPro stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.08% of GoPro worth $19,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

