Governor DAO (GDAO) Price Tops $2.82 on Exchanges

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. During the last week, Governor DAO has traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar. Governor DAO has a market cap of $8.13 million and $50,439.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $2.82 or 0.00004324 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00081061 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00082498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00096840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,098.38 or 0.99666107 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,695.23 or 0.07188434 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00021295 BTC.

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,877,787 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

