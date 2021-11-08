Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) CAO Sells $77,448.96 in Stock

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total value of $77,448.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Graham stock opened at $607.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $596.49. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $422.84 and a 52-week high of $685.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.22%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 3.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 0.8% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Graham by 10.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Graham by 21.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 12.9% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

