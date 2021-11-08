Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.080-$2.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $252 million-$255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $256.09 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.050-$6.100 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ LOPE traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,444. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $78.96 and a 52 week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $206.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

