Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.47 Per Share (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.33.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$30.78 and a 52 week high of C$38.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.