Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$44.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$40.09.

Shares of GWO stock opened at C$38.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a current ratio of 26.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$38.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.45. The stock has a market cap of C$35.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$27.92 and a 52-week high of C$39.73.

In related news, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.46, for a total transaction of C$473,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$202,706.02. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun purchased 7,000 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$27.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,896.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$189,896.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

