Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $369.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to report $369.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $373.49 million and the lowest is $364.80 million. Green Brick Partners reported sales of $254.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRBK. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. State Street Corp increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 54.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,718,000 after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth about $10,825,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth about $10,221,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 1,573.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 317,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 45.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 642,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 199,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,444. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.45. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

