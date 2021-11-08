Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.03 EPS

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Shares of Green Plains stock traded up $2.21 on Friday, reaching $42.06. 1,783,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,980. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Green Plains stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 271.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

