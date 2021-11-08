Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.03 EPS

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share.
Shares of Green Plains stock traded up $2.21 on Friday, reaching $42.06. 1,783,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,980. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32.
GPRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.
Green Plains Company Profile
Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.
