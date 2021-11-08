Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Given “Buy” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

GHL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

GHL stock opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.49. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2,780.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 74.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 456.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.