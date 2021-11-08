Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

GHL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:GHL opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $341.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $20.09.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.83 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 96.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHL. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $2,715,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 79.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 287,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 127,748 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $2,096,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 28.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 503,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 112,320 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $1,149,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

