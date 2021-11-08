Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66, Briefing.com reports. Groupon had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Groupon updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $25.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Groupon has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.27 and a beta of 2.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Groupon stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 410.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823,102 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.47% of Groupon worth $44,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

