Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Stock Position Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,318 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,585 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter valued at $565,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter valued at $495,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 10.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVAL opened at $5.83 on Monday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0212 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Grupo Santander cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

