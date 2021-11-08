Guild (GHLD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Guild to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. On average, analysts expect Guild to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Guild alerts:

Shares of GHLD stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85. Guild has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guild stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GHLD shares. Wedbush started coverage on Guild in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.