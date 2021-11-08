H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

HNNMY stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $5.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

