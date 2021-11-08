Hahn Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 12,191 shares during the quarter. Hexcel comprises 2.7% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Hexcel worth $14,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HXL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of HXL stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $61.80. 2,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $64.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -237.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

