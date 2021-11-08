Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €185.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannover Rück currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €172.03 ($202.38).

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at €163.90 ($192.82) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The company’s fifty day moving average is €155.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €149.98.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

