Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Receives C$56.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$56.50.

HDI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

TSE:HDI opened at C$44.12 on Friday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of C$23.10 and a 12-month high of C$45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$939.23 million and a P/E ratio of 14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.55.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$415.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$394.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.24%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

