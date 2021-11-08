Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Harmony Biosciences to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 66.92%. The company had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. On average, analysts expect Harmony Biosciences to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $41.96 on Monday. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $52.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.43 and a beta of -0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $300,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 5,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,820 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 101.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 64,929 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 41.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

