Harrow Health (HROW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Harrow Health had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 million. On average, analysts expect Harrow Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Harrow Health stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 11.48 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.23 million, a PE ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 0.90. Harrow Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $39,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 14,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $128,714.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HROW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.