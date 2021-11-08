Hathor (HTR) Price Up 54.3% This Week

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 20.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $242.17 million and approximately $34.27 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hathor has traded up 54.3% against the US dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00002023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

