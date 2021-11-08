HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

ADCT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADC Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ADC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.83.

ADCT opened at $29.43 on Thursday. ADC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $38.34. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 410.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 8.5% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

