Head to Head Analysis: 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) and TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF)

180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) and TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 180 Degree Capital and TAAT Global Alternatives’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TAAT Global Alternatives $130,000.00 1,951.55 -$8.31 million N/A N/A

180 Degree Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TAAT Global Alternatives.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for 180 Degree Capital and TAAT Global Alternatives, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 180 Degree Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A TAAT Global Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares 180 Degree Capital and TAAT Global Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital N/A N/A N/A TAAT Global Alternatives -1,356.50% -195.44% -167.90%

Volatility and Risk

180 Degree Capital has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAAT Global Alternatives has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.7% of 180 Degree Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of 180 Degree Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

180 Degree Capital beats TAAT Global Alternatives on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements. It makes Co-Investments and takes board sit.

About TAAT Global Alternatives

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. is an early-stage life sciences company. It focuses on hemp and the association with health and fitness. Its product portfolio includes Hemp cigarettes. The company was founded on June 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

