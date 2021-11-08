Head to Head Analysis: Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) & Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) and Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Alto Ingredients has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Plains has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alto Ingredients and Green Plains’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alto Ingredients $897.02 million 0.46 -$15.12 million $0.11 51.46 Green Plains $1.92 billion 1.05 -$108.78 million ($2.58) -16.30

Alto Ingredients has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Green Plains. Green Plains is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alto Ingredients, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alto Ingredients and Green Plains’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alto Ingredients 0.91% 10.65% 6.23% Green Plains -4.24% -8.58% -4.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.4% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Green Plains shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alto Ingredients and Green Plains, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alto Ingredients 0 0 3 0 3.00 Green Plains 0 1 7 0 2.88

Alto Ingredients presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.68%. Green Plains has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.61%. Given Alto Ingredients’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alto Ingredients is more favorable than Green Plains.

Summary

Alto Ingredients beats Green Plains on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol. The Pekin Campus Production segment deals with the production and sale of alcohols and essential ingredients produced at the company’s Pekin, Illinois campus. The Other Production segment covers the production and sale of fuel-grade ethanol and essential ingredients produced at all of the company’s other production facilities on an aggregated basis. The company was founded by William L. Jones and Neil M. Koehler on January 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Pekin, IL.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc. engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment includes grain procurement and its commodity marketing business, which markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distillers grains, and corn oil produced at ethanol plants. The Food and Ingredients segment is involved in cattle food-grade corn oil operations. The Partnership segment provides fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing, and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded in June 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

