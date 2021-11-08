Head-To-Head Analysis: Bioxytran (BIXT) & The Competition

Bioxytran (OTCMKTS: BIXT) is one of 892 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Bioxytran to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Bioxytran alerts:

46.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bioxytran and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioxytran N/A N/A -872.88% Bioxytran Competitors -3,726.38% -128.06% -26.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bioxytran and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioxytran 0 0 0 0 N/A Bioxytran Competitors 5160 18967 41073 790 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 62.68%. Given Bioxytran’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bioxytran has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Bioxytran has a beta of -5.84, suggesting that its share price is 684% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioxytran’s peers have a beta of 1.08, suggesting that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bioxytran and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bioxytran N/A -$2.48 million -0.04 Bioxytran Competitors $1.70 billion $122.23 million -605.63

Bioxytran’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bioxytran. Bioxytran is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bioxytran peers beat Bioxytran on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Bioxytran

BioXyTran, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs designed to address hypoxia in humans, which is a lack of oxygen in tissues. Its product pipeline includes BXT-25, designed to oxygenate ischemic (reduced blood flow) regions in the brain that suffered from hypoxia during a brain stroke; and BXT-252, designed to treat chronic wounds resulting from ischemia caused by occlusion of capillaries. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Bioxytran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioxytran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.