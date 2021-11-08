Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Position Trimmed by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HL. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 55,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 32,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HL opened at $5.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -37.44, a PEG ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -31.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

