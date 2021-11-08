HedgeTrade (HEDG) Hits Market Capitalization of $280.65 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $280.65 million and approximately $48,359.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SSV Network (SSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00021392 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded 83.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.00099244 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

