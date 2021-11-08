Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Gap Up to $93.30

Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $93.30, but opened at $101.02. Helios Technologies shares last traded at $100.49, with a volume of 408 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research cut Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $245,132. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 119.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

