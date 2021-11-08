Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Shares Sold by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Helius Medical Technologies were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSDT. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 1,180.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 51,347 shares during the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

Shares of HSDT stock opened at $12.37 on Monday. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.05). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,218.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.70%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -7.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.