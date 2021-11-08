Helpico Trading Down 36.5% Over Last 7 Days (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 30.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last week, Helpico has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar. Helpico has a total market capitalization of $2,027.98 and approximately $10.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helpico coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0858 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Helpico alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00080656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00086419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00096408 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,274.85 or 0.99754086 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,689.33 or 0.07166313 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00021123 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helpico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helpico and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.