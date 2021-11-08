HempCoin (THC) Price Hits $0.0130 on Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and $732.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,151.04 or 1.00068824 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00055150 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00040929 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.12 or 0.00691355 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000152 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,007,731 coins and its circulating supply is 263,872,580 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

