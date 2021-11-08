Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €84.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €84.00 ($98.82) target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HEN3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €95.00 ($111.76).

Shares of FRA HEN3 traded up €0.82 ($0.96) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €80.80 ($95.06). 683,173 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €79.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €86.47. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

