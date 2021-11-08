Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.
Hennessy Advisors has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years.
Shares of Hennessy Advisors stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. Hennessy Advisors has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22.
Hennessy Advisors Company Profile
Hennessy Advisors, Inc engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.
