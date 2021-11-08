Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Hennessy Advisors has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years.

Shares of Hennessy Advisors stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. Hennessy Advisors has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hennessy Advisors stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hennessy Advisors were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

