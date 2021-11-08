Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Hercules Capital has increased its dividend by 11.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hercules Capital has a payout ratio of 95.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Hercules Capital to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.0%.

HTGC stock opened at $17.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.13 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

