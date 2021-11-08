Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
Hercules Capital has increased its dividend by 11.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hercules Capital has a payout ratio of 95.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Hercules Capital to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.0%.
HTGC stock opened at $17.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.
Hercules Capital Company Profile
Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.
