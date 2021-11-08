Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.
HSKA traded up $9.21 on Friday, reaching $192.15. 200,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,799. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.53. Heska has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $275.94. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,011.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 6.98.
In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $270,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,044.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total transaction of $533,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.
About Heska
Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.
