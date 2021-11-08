Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

HSKA traded up $9.21 on Friday, reaching $192.15. 200,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,799. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.53. Heska has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $275.94. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,011.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 6.98.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $270,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,044.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total transaction of $533,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

