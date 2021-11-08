Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives $99.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on HES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded up $3.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hess has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $92.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 131.03 and a beta of 2.01.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of Hess by 31.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Hess by 616.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

