Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $420.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.97 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 60.12%. The business’s revenue was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Himax Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.780-$0.830 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.78-0.83 EPS.

Shares of HIMX traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,391,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,849. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Himax Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859,438 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Himax Technologies worth $20,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Vertical Research cut Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Himax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.