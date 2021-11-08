Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Hims & Hers Health to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.94 million. On average, analysts expect Hims & Hers Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Shares of HIMS opened at $8.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $25.40.

In related news, Director David B. Wells acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $389,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,532,500. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hims & Hers Health stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.