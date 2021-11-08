HM Payson & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,275,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,935 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $49,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 211.1% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 386.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $126,000.

Shares of BSCM stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $21.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,626. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54.

