HM Payson & Co. Buys 17,299 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,299 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.9% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $75,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.93.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $559.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.36 and a 1-year high of $561.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.82%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

