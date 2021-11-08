HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 48,459 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $53.02. 80,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,258,285. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.