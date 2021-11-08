HM Payson & Co. Grows Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.19% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $35,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $162,369.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 252,919 shares of company stock worth $42,604,435. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,076. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.85. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

