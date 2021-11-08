HM Payson & Co. Has $63.04 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 1.5% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Lam Research worth $63,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 380.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,754,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 5,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,132 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $6.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $604.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,880. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $395.85 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $580.87 and a 200 day moving average of $607.01. The company has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 20.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.42.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

