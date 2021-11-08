HM Payson & Co. Lowers Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,390 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $17,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. MRJ Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.7% in the second quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 17.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 27.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7.7% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.72. 10,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.05. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $204.66.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

