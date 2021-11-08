Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.29 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ HMHC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.32. 1,603,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,164. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $17.44.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 955,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,099 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $10,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.