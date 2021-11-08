HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $860.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $835.00 to $860.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUBS. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $685.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $781.64.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $802.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $728.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $624.25. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $329.72 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of -483.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total transaction of $601,220.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,728 shares of company stock worth $24,147,918 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in HubSpot by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,060,000 after buying an additional 323,506 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in HubSpot by 3.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,924,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,121,243,000 after buying an additional 60,276 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 455.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,375,000 after buying an additional 571,882 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter worth approximately $357,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 11.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,686,000 after buying an additional 56,338 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

