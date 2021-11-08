HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $862.00 at Morgan Stanley

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $796.00 to $862.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HUBS. Truist Securities lifted their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $577.95 target price (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $781.64.

HUBS opened at $802.46 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $329.72 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.41 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $728.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $624.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total value of $6,079,804.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,728 shares of company stock valued at $24,147,918 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,060,000 after purchasing an additional 323,506 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in HubSpot by 3.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,924,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,121,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60,276 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 455.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,375,000 after acquiring an additional 571,882 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $357,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 11.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,686,000 after acquiring an additional 56,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

