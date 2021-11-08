Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at Scotiabank

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Indl Alliance S reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM opened at $6.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.34.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -2.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 10.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,264 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 6.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 166,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.